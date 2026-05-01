Anjali Bhushan Mago and composer duo Meet Bros have launched their production house Yantra Films. Their first film, 'Ishqa', will be the first Bollywood feature co-produced in Cyprus, a collaboration welcomed by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

Anjali Bhushan Mago, who began her career assisting Karan Johar on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' 31 years ago, has joined hands with ace composer duo Meet Bros, best known for chartbusters like 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', to launch their production house Yantra Films with the unveiling of their first film, 'Ishqa', a romantic dramedy, that will be shot in Cyprus.

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The film, which is also written and directed by Anjali, shall be the first-ever Bollywood feature film to be shot, co-produced and post-produced in Cyprus under the CIPA Scheme, marking a significant cultural and cinematic collaboration between India and Cyprus, according to the press release.

The unveiling event was attended by the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, along with members of the Indian film fraternity including actors Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Elnaaz Norouzi, Gaurav Chopra, Aaditi S Pohankar, and Preeti Panigrahi, among many others. Other guests at the unveiling included entrepreneurs Sanjay Tugnait and Fokion C. Karavias.

Casting for the film is currently underway, with the makers promising a well-known ensemble cast.

Cyprus President Welcomes Collaboration

Cyprus President welcomed the collaboration. "The first Bollywood movie in Cyprus. I am looking forward to receiving you this summer. I am sure that this is going to be the beginning of a lot of more cooperation. It is a great word of confidence for Cyprus and I am sure that you will enjoy it," he told the media.

"We are excited for the collaboration in this sector. Last year, we had the honour of receiving PM Modi in Cyprus in June. It was a visit after 22 years. It was the beginning of a new era in our relationship. We have turned a page and we are working very closely together in all sectors, including filming," he added.

The Cyprus President highlighted growing economic ties between India and Europe. "Cyprus currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. We are very glad that during the first week of our presidency, we had the announcement of the very important agreement of the European Union with India - the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). We are working hard to sign this agreement by the end of the year. Cyprus is the entry point, the gateway of India in Europe," he said.

"And that's why I'm here and be sure that it's not going to be the last time, I will be back," he added.

Anjali Mago on Directing 'Ishqa'

Speaking about what led her to direct her first feature now, Anjali said she has been directing since 1996, beginning with television and documentaries, but directing a fiction feature film required a much deeper understanding of every aspect of filmmaking.

"Ishqa is a romantic dramedy about four stories of unconditional love interwoven in a comedy of errors. I truly feel audiences today need a happy film," she said, according to the release. "Cyprus is the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of Love... making it the perfect setting for Ishqa. From its white sandy beaches and blue Mediterranean waters to the old-world charm of the village of Lefkara and the urban energy of Nicosia and Limassol, the country has a magical aesthetic that beautifully complements the emotional world of my film."

Meet Bros on Venturing into Film Production

Known for hit tracks such as Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, High Heels and Pink Lips, Meet Bros are now venturing into film production with Yantra Films. Speaking about the move, Harmeet Singh said, "As music composers, we have spent years interacting with directors, producers and filmmakers, understanding storytelling and watching films come together from close quarters. Through that journey, we met Anjali and instantly connected over the kind of cinema we believe in."

"We have always felt that music and cinema are deeply connected, and stepping into film production felt like the natural next chapter for us. With Yantra Films, we want to create stories that are entertaining, emotionally honest and capable of connecting with audiences across every background," Singh added.

Manmeet Singh expressed excitement about the India-Cyprus collaboration. "Meet Bros may be synonymous with Bollywood, but our hearts beat for India. We are extremely proud to be partnering with Cyprus and grateful for the support extended by the country and its people."

"This is only the beginning for us... we already have another film planned in Cyprus, and we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead!" he added.

The unveiling evening began with a soulful Bharatnatyam dance performance by Apeksha Niranjan and concluded on a high note with an electrifying live performance by Meet Bros.

'Ishqa' is produced by Anjali Bhushan Mago along with Harmeet Singh, Manmeet Singh and Anavi Bhushan Nugyal under Yantra Films AVC Ltd, in collaboration with Ray Films Cyprus as delegate producers, and Bulb Chamka as the line producers on the film. (ANI)