Unlike many star kids, Divya Saasha is rarely seen at public events or film functions. Her family, especially Vijay, is known for keeping their children away from excessive media attention. She continues to maintain a low-profile presence, occasionally trending only when family-related news surfaces online.

Why she attracts curiosity

Even with minimal public appearances, Divya often trends due to her father’s massive popularity and fan curiosity about his family. Her rare visibility and completely private lifestyle make her a subject of interest among fans who want to know more about the personal life of Thalapathy Vijay.