Who is Dhanashree Verma? Know lesser-known facts about Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma divorced. The couple finally divorced in Bandra Family Court around 4 PM IST on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

According to the accounts, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra met during the COVID-19 lockdown. No cricket matches were going on, so Yuzvendra stumbled upon Dhanashree's dancing videos on social media. He loved her work and contacted her about dancing instruction. What started as a basic student-teacher relationship quickly evolved into friendship, and ultimately love. The pair married on December 22, 2020.

Who is Dhanashree Verma? Dhanashree is a renowned social media influencer, YouTuber, choreographer, and dental professional. Dhanashree was born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, UAE, and grew up in Mumbai, where she now lives. She attended Jamnabai Narsee International School and received her medical degree from DY Patil University in Navi Mumbai.

Dhanashree continued her education at Mithibai College in Vile Parle. Although she qualified as a dentist, her enthusiasm for dancing led her to the world of social media.

She rose to prominence as a content producer after posting dancing videos on YouTube, where she now has 2.79 million subscribers. Her impact also extends to Instagram, where she has over 6 million followers. Her net worth is estimated to be above $3 million (more than Rs 26 crore).

In addition to her social media activity, she operates the Dhanashree Verma Company, a dance company. She also appeared in the eleventh season of the reality program Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Dhanashree Verma's Cryptic Post Following Divorce Meanwhile, following the divorce, Dhanashree hinted at finding peace with a post about transitioning from "stressed to blessed". On Thursday, she posted a statement on her Instagram stories that said, “From Stressed To Blessed. Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

