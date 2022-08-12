Who is Courtney Clenney? XXX OnlyFans model charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend

A social media model, Courtney Clenney was reportedly charged with murder on Thursday, August 11, regarding the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, south Florida prosecutors said. A viral video has surfaced on the internet which saw her beating her boyfriend in the elevator



OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is facing murder charges for the murder of her live-in partner Christian Obumseli, and a viral video of her hitting her partner in the elevator has surfaced on the internet. Courtney, an OnlyFans model, was reportdely jailed in Hawaii for stabbing her lover in Miami. Authorities anticipate her to be extradited on accusations of second-degree murder.

Who is Courtney Clenney?

Courtney Clenney is a Midland, Texas-based social media influencer who was born on April 21, 1996. Courtney grew her fan base using internet platforms such as Instagram and OnlyFans. On the former site, she has over 2 million followers. As a competitive bikini athlete, she has also competed in a number of national tournaments.



Courtney has appeared in many commercials like Pepsi, Cirrus Logic, Celebration Church, and Discount Dollars, among others. She has done some acting work in a number of TV and film productions in addition to advertisements. Courtney appeared in American Psycho, The Lying Game, Unstalkable, Everybody Wants Some!!, and Boyhood in supporting parts.

The state attorney for Miami-Dade County, Katherine Fernandez Rundle, revealed Thursday, August 11 that the 26-year-old OnlyFans model was charged with second-degree murder with a dangerous weapon in the April 3 stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian 'Toby' Obumseli.



Katherine Fernandez Rundle described the couple's "very tumultuous and adversarial" relationship, which began in November 2020. According to recent reports, the building management where Clenney and Obumseli lived documented several instances of loud disputes and was prepared to remove the couple before to Obumseli's death.



Previously, Clenney had kicked Obumseli out of their apartment, but they reportedly renewed their love two days before his demise. The investigating officers believed that Obumseli was stabbed between 4:33 p.m. and 4:57 p.m. on April 3, Rundle said



According to Fox News, a security video showed Clenney attacking Obumseli in the elevator of their luxury apartment complex months before she reportedly killed him with a kitchen knife. He left the apartment just after 1 p.m. and returned to the building around 4:32 p.m., according to key records.



"The defendant was aggressively attacking Christian," Rundle said of the Feb. 21 footage that shows Clenney in a white bra and pyjama pants smashing elevator buttons before turning her rage on Obumseli, reported FoxNews. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

The police officials had also found that Clenney made two calls to her mother during that time frame before she called 911 herself at 4:57 p.m. requesting help for Obumseli. "On that 911 call, Christian can be heard in the background. We repeatedly say that he was saying and he was losing feeling and his arm," Rundle said. "Defendant Clenney is also heard saying, 'I'm so sorry.'" Also Read: 'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

