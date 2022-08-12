Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

Sharing a post on Instagram on Friday, Bollywood actors and rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are having a date today (August 12) evening. Want to know where are they headed for their date? Continue reading.

A million hearts were broken when reports of alleged break up of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra started doing rounds some months ago. However, fans of the rumoured couple rejoiced once again, after the two were spotted leaving for Dubai together to bring in Kiara’s birthday, recently.

While the couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, are far from making their rumoured relationship official, looks like they just dropped the big bomb on their fans in regard to their ‘date’. Yes, you read that right! Kiara and Sidharth are planning on going for a date which is going to take place today (Friday, August 12) evening.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kiara Advani wrote a message for her rumoured beau, saying, "Sidharth Malhotra tu baatein to badi badi karta that, lekin tu bhi 'out of sight, out of mind' type ka banda nikala”.

Sidharth Malhotra was quick in noticing Kiara’s message and responded by saying, “Oye Sardarni, mujhe sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje milne aa jaunga.” And then, Kiara stunned all her fans when she replied saying “It’s a date.”

Check out her post here:

As soon as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared these posts, they went viral on social media. If you still have not understood the cryptic message behind these stories, then let us explain it to you. Sidharth and Kaira’s movie ‘Shershaah’ has completed one year of its release. The actors were talking about a live Instagram session that they will be doing in the evening, on the occasion.

Along with this, Kiara Advani also shared a post on her Instagram handle, celebrating one year of Shershaah. "One film, one year, multitudinous love! To a story that stirred up emotions across the world, winning hearts & awards aplenty & leaving an impact of a lifetime. #1YearOfShershaah, “yeh dil maange more!" she wrote in the post.

Kiara Advani and her link-up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra never refuse to slow down. Their speculated love affair has been reported several times. However, both actors have maintained a dignified silence on the same. Kiara refuses to acknowledge these rumours, but she will address these reports when she feels to do so. While speaking to Navbharat Times, Advani shared her take on their rumoured relationship and reported break-up. Kiara added, "I don’t want to say anything about this. Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write. Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life."

Rumoured duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani impressed the masses with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah. Since then, their fans are craving to see them often on-screen. Well, it seems like their fans are in for a treat as Sidharth and Kiara will reunite for a movie soon. As per another report of India Today, the duo has been approached for a romantic drama, and they liked the script. However, they haven't signed on the dotted lines yet. The portal quoted a source that stated, "Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”