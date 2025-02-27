Best Lip filler doctor in Istanbul & Turkey; TOP Clinics

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Lip Filler?

Lip filler is a cosmetic procedure designed to enhance lip volume, shape, and definition. It is commonly performed using hyaluronic acid-based fillers for a natural and fuller look.

2. How Long Does a Lip Filler Procedure Take?

The procedure typically takes between 15-30 minutes. A numbing cream is applied before the treatment to minimize discomfort.

3. How Long Do Lip Fillers Last?

The longevity of lip fillers depends on the type of filler used and the patient’s metabolism. Hyaluronic acid fillers usually last between 6 to 12 months.

4. What Should I Consider After a Lip Filler Procedure?

After the procedure, minor swelling or bruising may occur. Patients are advised to avoid excessive lip movement, heat exposure, and intense physical activity for the first 24 hours to ensure optimal results.

Turkey has become a global hub for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures. Lip fillers, in particular, have gained popularity among both local and international patients. As of 2025, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best clinics in Turkey for lip filler procedures:

1. Buk Clinic

Located in Istanbul, Buk Clinic is well known for its expertise in hair transplantation and aesthetic procedures. The clinic specializes in lip filler treatments, offering modern techniques and experienced professionals.

Contact via WhatsApp: +90 535 466 74 64

 

2. Opal Clinic

Situated in Kadıköy, Opal Clinic is a well-established center specializing in lip fillers and other aesthetic procedures. With a team of skilled professionals, it is recognized for its high patient satisfaction rates.

 

3. Dr. Mustafa Karataş Polyclinic

Located in Nişantaşı, this polyclinic provides a wide range of aesthetic and cosmetic treatments. The clinic uses high-quality materials and advanced techniques for natural-looking lip filler results.

 

4. Dr. Reşat Aktaş Clinic

Based in Beşiktaş, Dr. Reşat Aktaş is a renowned specialist in aesthetic applications. His clinic focuses on achieving natural and aesthetic results for lip filler procedures.

 

5. AKM Clinic

AKM Clinic offers lip filler treatments using the latest techniques and high-quality filler materials. The clinic prioritizes patient satisfaction and is located in a central area of Istanbul.

 

6. Doku Clinic

Doku Clinic specializes in medical and aesthetic treatments, including customized lip filler procedures. Their team of experts provides personalized solutions to enhance natural beauty.

 

7. Dr. Terziler Exclusive Clinic

This Istanbul-based clinic is known for its professional approach to lip fillers and other aesthetic procedures. Using modern techniques, the clinic ensures a patient-centered experience.

 

8. Quartz Clinique

Located in Istanbul, Quartz Clinique specializes in hyaluronic acid-based lip fillers to achieve a natural and attractive appearance. The clinic is well known for its advanced aesthetic applications.

 

9. Ixora Life Clinic

Ixora Life Clinic offers expert lip filler treatments using safe and effective hyaluronic acid-based fillers. The clinic is highly rated for its commitment to aesthetic excellence.

 

10. Dr. Evren Gökeşme Clinic

Dr. Evren Gökeşme is an experienced aesthetic specialist providing lip filler treatments with natural-looking and satisfying results. His clinic is conveniently located in Istanbul.

