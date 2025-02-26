Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years

Actor Aman Verma and his wife Vandana are on headlines for a while, Let's have a look at the decade long journey of this couple and the reason behind the decision to file a divorce. 

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

Actor Aman Verma and his wife Vandana have been making headlines about their separation after nine years of marriage. This couple met on the sets of television series 'Humne Li Hai Shapath' in 2014. They got engaged and eventually got married in the year 2016. Their relationship was adored by their fans and it was a very strong bond. But like every othe relationship, They also had to go through a fair share of challenges over the years. 

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits:

Reportedly, the couple Aman and Vandana has been experiencing compatability issues in thier marriage for quite sometime. No matter how hard they tried to resolve the conflicts, things were falling apart and the gap has been continued between them. Even when they tried to start a family, their differences did not let that work for them. Vandana reportedly decided to file for divorce after realizing that their efforts to make the relationship work were not working for the desired results.

ALSO READ:  Prajakta Koli's Wedding Pictures Are Out! Here Are 7 Details that broke Bollywood wedding trend

Neither Aman nor Vandana has publicly reactedn to the divorce rumors. Aman, known for his roles in popular television shows like "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Baghban," has chosen to remain silent on the matter, stating that any communication or revelation will be made through his lawyer at the appropriate time without dragging the topic much. Vandana, too, has decided to stay away from making any public statements. 

ALSO READ:  Yuzvendra Chahal Talks About Dhanashree Verma's Diamond Demands After Fight

