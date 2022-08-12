'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may be one of the world's most popular celebrity couples in the world, but Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia does not believe they are a suitable fit.

With the second season of Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia aunty returned to our lives on Wednesday, August 10, bringing back memories of the first episode and her usual sarcasm. This time, Sima aunty's outright rejection of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance was an early highlight of the new season. Returning cast members for the next season included Pradhyuman Maloo, Aparna Shewakramani, and Nadia Jagessar.

The popular show's new season is now available on Netflix. The show is a refreshing take on the marital stereotypes that still exist in certain sectors of society if not all. As much as we grimace at some of the show's odd behaviour, it is a sad truth that someone, somewhere has to deal with it.

Also Read: Who is Carla Dennis? Arjun Kanungo marries South Africa-born actor

Netflix India’s official handle also announced the release of the web series with a hilarious caption that read, “Shaadi ka kya plan hai? #IndianMatchmaking Season 2 is now streaming so we have our answer to this question” with a dancing man’s and dancing woman’s emoji.

Meanwhile, in the second episode of the current season, Sima aunty made a shocking comment against the celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. She advised her client Nadia not to visit her love interest Vishal because he is seven years her junior. She asked her client Nadia to stop seeing her love interest Vishal because he is seven years younger than her.

When Nadia tries to defend her choice by citing the example of Nick and Priyanka’s successful relationship, Sima flatters herself by being old-fashioned. She says, “But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks older.”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Birthday: At 27, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr

Sima added, “Two-three years okay, but seven years younger, I mean, they'll not be, because they'll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we'll drop Vishal.”

Nadia’s mother also parroted Sima’s views as she had conservative thoughts. Check these Twitter reactions to Sima aunty’s statement, Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking has some new faces along with existing storylines.

Also Read: Mike Tyson blasts Hulu over 'Mike' series; Trevante Rhodes issues response