'The Bhootnii' teaser OUT: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy starrer horror-comedy to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Sanjay Dutt is set to star in The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy blending action and romance, releasing on April 18. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film features Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for his next film, The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy set to hit theaters on April 18. The announcement was made alongside the release of the film’s teaser, giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie blends elements of horror and comedy with high-energy action sequences. Alongside Sanjay Dutt, the cast features Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Aasif Khan in prominent roles.

More About The Teaser of 'The Bhootnii'

In the teaser, Dutt is seen in an action-packed avatar, wielding two swords to take on supernatural forces. The film also promises a romantic angle, as a scene features Sunny Singh’s character pleading for the return of his lost love from The Bhootnii.

The teaser also includes a moment where Sanjay Dutt recites verses from the Bhagavad Gita, emphasizing the immortality of the soul beyond the physical body. The project is jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with additional production support from Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt. The anticipation for the film is growing, and Mouni Roy’s role has already captured the audience’s attention.

ALSO READ: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection Day 5: Arjun Kapoor starrer struggles; Check earnings HERE

In addition to this project, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for Baaghi 4, an upcoming action film. The first-look poster showcases him seated on a gothic-style throne, holding a lifeless woman dressed in a blood-stained gown. His intense expression, combined with disheveled hair and a bloodied white shirt, adds to the dark and menacing tone of the poster. The tagline featured on it reads, "Every Aashiq is a Villain."

Directed by A. Harsha, a well-known filmmaker from the Kannada industry, Baaghi 4 marks his debut in Bollywood. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is scheduled for release on September 5, 2025.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with its first installment, directed by Sabbir Khan. The action thriller was inspired by the 2004 Telugu film Varsham and the 2011 Indonesian movie The Raid: Redemption. It starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.

The sequel, Baaghi 2, released in 2018 and was helmed by Ahmed Khan. A remake of the Telugu film Kshanam, it featured Tiger Shroff alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, and Randeep Hooda.

In 2020, Baaghi 3 hit the big screen, once again directed by Ahmed Khan. The film starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles.

With Dutt’s involvement in both The Bhootnii and Baaghi 4, fans are eager to see him take on these gripping new roles.

Latest Videos