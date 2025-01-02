Who is Chahat Pandey? Know about her boyfriend, controversies, political career and more

TV star Chahat Pandey is in Bigg Boss 18. She appeared in Pavitra Bandhan, Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya, and Nath. In 2020, Chahat and her mother were arrested for beating her uncle. She also accused her show's producers of not paying her.

Chahat Pandey, a well-known television personality, is locked up in the Bigg Boss 18 house. She has appeared in several productions, including Pavitra Bandhan, Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya, and Nath. Chahat was arrested in 2020, along with her mother, for allegedly abusing her uncle. She had also accused the producers of her show of failing to pay her dues.

She recently drew attention when her mother entered the house during 'family week' and chastised competitor Avinash Mishra for her actions with Chahat.

In Wednesday's episode, Chahat's mother confronted Avinash for misbehaving with the actress inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. She dug up old graves and made wild claims about Chahat and Avinash's time together on the shows Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya and Nath.



Chahat's mother also branded Avinash a 'womaniser' on national television and asked him to keep away from her daughter.

Who is Chahat Pandey? Chahat was born in 1995 in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. She made her television debut in 2016 with the program Pavitra Bandhan and appeared in a few episodes of Saavdhaan India.

Chahat was cast as Radha alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar in RadhaKrishn in 2017, and a promotional video starring her was published; however, due to production troubles, she was dismissed from the show and replaced with Mallika Singh.

Chahat rose to prominence after starring in the 2019 film Hamari Bahu Silk. She also appeared in Mere Sai—Shraddha Aur Saburi before taking on the main roles in Durga: Mata Ki Chhaaya and Nath, where she portrayed Avinash's love interest and wife.

During the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Chahat's mother said the actress was not seeing anyone and had never had a boyfriend. She further stated that Chahat would marry a 'blind man' if her family requested her to. However, Avinash was then heard telling other roommates that Chahat had a lover while they were filming their show and that the individual would deliver presents to the set every day.

Chahat Pandey's Political Career Chahat also dabbled in politics, something few people are aware of. She joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election from Damoh. She did, however, lose the election.

Chahat Pandey's Controversies In 2020, the actress and her co-stars from Hamari Bahu Silk made headlines when they accused the producers of failing to pay their dues. She also alleged that her landlord urged her to quit the residence during the COVID-19 lockdown because she couldn't pay the rent.

Chahat and her mother were allegedly arrested the same year for breaking into a relative's flat and abusing him. According to accounts, Chahat and her mother wanted her uncle to adopt one of his sister's kids, and when he refused, they took matters into their own hands, vandalising his house and threatening him.

Before joining Bigg Boss 18, Chahat was well-known for her battles with co-star Avinash. According to reports, the two frequently argued and had altercations on the sets of their program, Nath, which was one of the reasons why the daily soap unexpectedly fell off the air.

