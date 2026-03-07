The cast of 'Bridesmaids' is set to reunite at the 2026 Oscars for the film's 15th anniversary. Nominee Rose Byrne will be joined by co-stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy. The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.

An epic 'Bridesmaids' reunion is likely to take place at the upcoming Academy Awards 2026, with the OG girls set to come together. According to Variety, Rose Byrne, who has been nominated for her work in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' will be joined by her 'Bridesmaids' co-stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy. This has been planned as part of the hit comedy film's 15th anniversary. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Directed by Paul Feig, 'Bridesmaids' was written by Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Following the film's release in 2011, the duo was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Melissa McCarthy also bagged her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Oscars 2026: Presenters, Nominees and More

Coming to Oscars 2026, presenters for the ceremony have been announced, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Will Arnett, Gwyneth Paltrow, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Saldana, and Maya Rudolph, as per Variety. This year's nominations are led by 'Sinners,' which has earned a record-breaking 16 nods. The best actor category includes Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent). Among the musical highlights, only two best original song nominees- 'Golden' from KPop Demon Hunters and 'I Lied to You' from 'Sinners', have been confirmed for live performances during the telecast. Set to be hosted by Conan O'Brien, the Oscars will be held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.