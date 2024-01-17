Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 Crore

Entertainment
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal took to Instagram to share that he gifted himself a Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 5 Crore.
Anurag's green colour Lamborghini Huracan has a full-LED lighting system that produces an enticingly technological light that makes it stand out even in the dark.
This series combines the purest manifestation of Lamborghini power with the finest Italian handcrafted craftsmanship.
Sharing a video he wrote, "Ek Aur Sapna Poora Honey Jaara Hai. Lamborghini Hurcan. #lamborghini #huracan #theuk07rider."
He participated in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17, where he was evicted after getting fewer votes from the housemates.
He uploaded a video, 'Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed - The Untold Truth', to his YouTube account and made some shocking statements on the show.