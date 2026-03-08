Finnish President Alexander Stubb praised Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' after watching it on his son's suggestion. This praise coincides with the trailer release for the sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Finnish President Praises 'Dhurandhar'

In what can be described as a rare crossover between global politics and Indian cinema, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has expressed admiration for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'. Speaking to ANI, Stubb revealed having watched the film on his son's recommendation. "Before I came to India, my son suggested that I should watch Dhurandhar and I did. I was one part of the narrative of that film. Happy to fight against terrorism and I look forward to the sequel," he said.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Trailer and Cast Revealed

The high words of praise come at a time when the makers have dropped the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) on Saturday. Running 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer signals a darker and more intense continuation of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's mission. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who in the sequel is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The footage suggests that following the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen to power in Lyari, Karachi, emerging as "Lyari ka Badshah." While the first film focused on Rangi's personal infiltration into a crime network, the sequel shifts toward a broader national security threat. The trailer shows Hamza manoeuvring through the ranks of a terror syndicate in an attempt to dismantle it from within, with Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, emerging as a central target of the mission.

Sanjay Dutt appears as the tough law enforcement officer SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal.

Release Date and Pan-India Strategy

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut. In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)