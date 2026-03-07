Anupam Kher reflects on his heartwarming bond with his mother, Dulari Kher, sharing the biggest lessons she taught him were 'patience and tolerance'. He fondly spoke of her spirited personality and the joy her blessings bring him.

Anupam Kher on Lessons from His Mother

Few bonds in the world only grow stronger with time, and actor Anupam Kher and his mother, Dulari Kher, are a perfect example of that. Whether it's playful banter at home or cute interactions shared online, Kher often gives his followers a glimpse of the special bond he shares with her, something that fans have grown to adore over the years.

Speaking to ANI recently, Kher opened up about the biggest lesson he has learned from his mother. Reflecting on the values she passed on to him, the legendary actor said he has learned "patience and tolerance," recalling the words that best describe what his mother taught him while growing up. The actor also spoke fondly about his mother's spirited personality and how she continues to enjoy life's little moments with childlike enthusiasm. "My mother got married at the age of 16, so she is 18 years older than me. Yesterday, Harman ji typed a birthday wish for me, and Boman ji had also come, so he was singing an English song. My mother was clapping as if she goes to rock bands and parties every day. I think if you have the blessings of your parents over your head, what could be greater than that?" Kher told ANI.

Heartwarming Moments on Social Media

Fans are no strangers to such heartwarming glimpses from the actor's personal life. Kher frequently shares moments with his mother on his Instagram, often leaving his followers touched by their candid and affectionate interactions. Earlier this year, he posted another such moment shortly after wrapping up the shoot for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.' Returning home after the schedule, the actor was welcomed by his mother with excitement. In a video he shared online, Dulari Kher could be seen greeting him lovingly and gifting him two T-shirts, a gesture that melted hearts on the internet. Take a look: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi,' starring Prabhas. Earlier in the day, the makers of the much-awaited film unveiled a new poster featuring the actor on the occasion of his 71st birthday. (ANI)