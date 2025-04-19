- Home
Who is Anaya Bhangar? Transwoman makes SHOCKING allegations against 'cricket world'
Anaya Bangar, a transgender cricketer and daughter of ex-India player Sanjay Bangar, has shared her journey of transition, challenges in the cricket world, and disappointment over ICC’s new transgender policy. She now lives in Manchester
Anaya Bangar, formerly known as Aryan Bangar, is the transgender daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar. At 23, she has become a prominent voice in the public sphere after sharing her journey of gender transition and the challenges she faced within the cricketing community.
In an interview with Lallantop, Anaya revealed that she had played cricket with well-known players like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. She mentioned that due to her father's public image, she had to keep her identity hidden. According to her, the cricket world is often filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity.
Anaya opened up about facing both support and harassment after her gender transition. She shared that some fellow cricketers had sent her unsolicited explicit images and that one individual in particular had publicly humiliated her, only to later approach her privately asking for her photos.
On social media, Anaya expressed her disappointment regarding the International Cricket Council’s recent policy that bans transgender women from competing in women’s international cricket. She remains active online, sharing updates with her followers from her current base in Manchester, where she continues to play cricket and influence through her platform.