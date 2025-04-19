Anaya Bangar recently revealed the situations that she had to face for her choice of identity. This left everyone shocked.

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, recently opened up about the harassment she faced within the cricketing world. In a candid interview, she revealed shocking incidents, including being harassed by a veteran cricketer. Anaya's journey as a transgender woman has been marked by both support and significant challenges.

Harassment in the Cricketing World

Anaya revealed that she received inappropriate nude photos from fellow cricketers and faced verbal abuse for her situation. She recalled an incident where a veteran cricketer made inappropriate advances, asking her to "go in the car" with him. These experiences highlight the toxic masculinity and lack of inclusivity in the cricketing community.

She said, ''The person used to give gaalis infront of everybody. Same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. There was another instance, When I was in India, I told a Puraane (Veteran) cricketer about my situation. He told me let's go in the car, I want to sleep with you''

Impact of Gender Transition

Anaya, who underwent gender-affirming surgery, shared how her transition brought both personal fulfillment and professional hurdles. Despite her talent and passion for cricket, she faced exclusion due to societal biases and restrictive policies. The ICC's decision to bar transgender women from international women's cricket further compounded her struggles.

She also said, '' I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity''

Through her revelations, Anaya has bought many dark situations to light and conversations about inclusivity and respect in sports. She highlighted the need for policies that support transgender athletes without forcing them to choose between their identity and passion.