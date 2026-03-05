Arjun Tendulkar vs Saaniya Tendulkar: Who Is Richer? Net Worth Comparison
Arjun Tendulkar just tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, a business tycoon's daughter, in a grand Mumbai wedding. So, who has the bigger bank balance? We break down their net worth.
14
Image Credit : x
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya's Wedding
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, married businessman's daughter Saaniya Chandhok. The couple held their wedding at The St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai on March 5. Big names from cricket like Dhoni, Dravid, and Yuvraj Singh, along with film and political stars, attended the event.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : instagram- shaadifever
Family Friends
Arjun and Saaniya were long-time friends before they started dating and decided to get married. Their families go way back; Sachin Tendulkar and Saaniya's grandfather, Ravi Kai, are good friends. While Sachin is a cricket god, Ravi heads the massive 'Kai Gravis' business group. With both coming from legendary families, everyone's curious about their net worth.
34
Image Credit : X@entertainm58059
Arjun Tendulkar's Net Worth
As of this month, Arjun Tendulkar's personal net worth stands at Rs. 22 crore. He earns most of his money from his IPL contracts, which total about Rs. 1.7 crore over 5 seasons, and from playing for the Goa team. Arjun also makes between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 1 crore yearly from brand endorsements. It's also worth noting his family's total net worth is over a massive Rs. 1,400 crore.
44
Image Credit : Sachin
Saaniya's Net Worth
Saaniya Chandhok's net worth is estimated to be between Rs. 80 lakh and Rs. 4 crore. She is an entrepreneur who started and runs a luxury pet spa called 'Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store'. Her father's 'Gravis Group' business empire is valued at over Rs. 1,000 crore. So, in a direct comparison, Arjun Tendulkar's personal net worth is higher. Fun fact: Just like his mother Anjali is 6 years older than Sachin, Saaniya is also one year and three months older than Arjun.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos