Who Is Alka Bhatia? Meet Akshay Kumar’s Sister Who Stays Away From the Limelight
Alka Bhatia may not be in the spotlight like her brother Akshay Kumar, but she has her own story, balancing a private life while staying connected to Bollywood behind the scenes.
Who Is Alka Bhatia?
Alka Bhatia is the sister of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Unlike her famous brother, she prefers to stay away from the limelight and media attention. She has maintained a private life despite being connected to one of the biggest names in the film industry.
Life Away From the Spotlight
Alka has always chosen a low-profile lifestyle. While Akshay Kumar is known for his films and public appearances, she keeps her personal and professional life largely out of the public eye. This has helped her maintain privacy, something rare in celebrity families.
Personal Life and Family
Alka Bhatia is married to businessman Surendra Hiranandani. Their relationship had once grabbed headlines due to their age difference, but the couple has stayed strong over the years. She shares a close bond with her family and is often seen at private gatherings and celebrations.
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Connection With Bollywood
Though she is not directly involved in acting, Alka has had some connection to the film industry through production. She reportedly backed films like Fugly. Despite this, she continues to live a quiet life, supporting her family from behind the scenes.
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