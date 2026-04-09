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Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Truth Behind Weight Loss, Says No Shortcuts in Her Transformation
Bhumi Pednekar opened up about her career journey, evolving priorities, and weight loss, revealing why she now focuses more on health, fitness, and staying true to her craft over chasing constant relevance.
Bhumi Pednekar on Career Beginnings and Priorities
Before entering Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar worked as a casting assistant at Yash Raj Films. Since her debut in 2015, she has built a strong career. Recently, she shared that her priorities have changed, and she now values her health and well-being more than constantly chasing film roles.
Staying True Over Staying Relevant
Bhumi spoke about success and authenticity, saying it’s more important to stay true to one’s craft rather than running after relevance. She believes fame is temporary, but dedication to improving skills lasts forever. According to her, understanding one’s talent and practicing regularly is the key to long-term growth in any creative field.
Why Health Comes First Now
Talking about her weight journey, Bhumi revealed she has stopped extreme transformations. She explained that constant weight gain and loss affected her body over time. As she grows older, she now prioritises fitness and health over roles, believing it’s important for women to take care of their bodies with age.
Clearing Misconceptions Around Weight Loss
Bhumi also addressed rumours about her transformation. She revealed losing weight during illness and spoke about the physical struggles she faced. The actress clarified she achieved her fitness through years of discipline, not shortcuts, while also respecting those who may need medical help for weight loss.
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