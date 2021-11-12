  • Facebook
    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor doing in Dubai; Check out their HOT BIKINI pictures

    First Published Nov 12, 2021, 4:01 PM IST
    Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor are currently holidaying in Dubai. Both took to their Instagram page and shared stunning pictures; take a look

    Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor's latest social media posts cannot be missed. Jacqueline is making the most of her time in Dubai, enjoying the water and posing in a blue swimsuit for the camera. She shared some happy photos of herself from her pool time. 
     

    Dressed in a blue swimsuit, Jacqueline accessorised her look with cute sunglasses. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jacqueline called herself a pool baby. She looked hot in an animal-print swimsuit.
     

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked happy as she posed for the camera wherein the background, we can see one of the tallest buildings in the world, Burj Khalif.
     

    Janhvi opted for a floral red/black sexy bikini with a matching sarong for her beach look. Her bikini complemented her perfect fit body, showing off her abs. 
     

    The bikini highlighted a plunging neckline with tie-up detail at the back. The pictures are a treat to the eyes. To complete her look, she donned small hoop earrings. 
     

    Janhvi's makeup was on point, with the right amount of eyeshadow, perfect black eyeliner and a lovely matte lipstick. Her wet lustrous hair gave us a full-on beachy vibe.
     

    Janhvi also shared photos and videos that included a short clip of her jet-skiing with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Both sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, also went for an ATV ride at the desert safari in Dubai.
     

