Renowned Indian fashion brand Raw Mango made its international runway debut at London Fashion Week, presenting its Fall Winter 2026 collection, 'It's Not About The Flower,' which draws inspiration from the iconic South Asian garland.

Raw Mango on Monday presented its Fall Winter 2026 collection It's Not About The Flower on the international runway. The collection celebrated the brand's arrival in its own vernacular. Drawing inspiration from the iconic South Asian garland, the collection delves into themes of memory, ritual, and adornment.

Founder Sanjay Garg on the Milestone

Speaking about the milestone moment, Sanjay Garg, founder, said, " I am glad that everyone can now finally share in the things that have been on our minds. I am seeing the work through the perspectives of so many different people. We're hearing the beginnings of so many conversations. That's always the goal."

He added, "London is a stage for us, as good as one in Kanpur. At the end of the day, it is the work being presented that matters. And that doesn't change according to who is viewing it, or where. Our work is a response to an internal pursuit - what excites us, what needs to be explored, what holds meaning. We want to keep doing what we do. Add value to the industry, the craft and the conversation in general."

Kriti Sanon at London Fashion Week

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon was also seen at London Fashion Week. She attended Burberry's Fall/Winter 2026-27 show, joining a star-studded front row with Kate Moss, Simone Ashley, Stellan Skarsgard, Olivia Dean, and Luke Thompson.(ANI)