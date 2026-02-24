The teaser for 'Iruvar,' an interview between actor Mohanlal and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, is out. Directed by T K Rajeev Kumar, the clip shows the two discussing films, dialogues, and personal life ahead of the Assembly elections.

The teaser of veteran actor Mohanlal interviewing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, titled, 'Iruvar' was released on Tuesday , drawing significant public and political attention.

The 1 minute 15 second video, shot at the Chief Minister's official residence Cliff House, shows the two engaging in a mix of light and serious conversations. Directed by T K Rajeev Kumar, the teaser opens with Mohanlal arriving at Cliff House and features visuals of both walking together on the premises.

A Glimpse into the Conversation

In the visuals shared by CMO, the actor is seen posing a range of questions to the Chief Minister, about favourite films, memorable movie dialogues, regret in public life and personal experiences. Responding to a remark that he prefers actor Rajinikanth's movies, the Chief Minister says he generally enjoys action films. When Mohanlal asks if he has ever tried applying a movie scene to real life, the Chief Minister replies that he has not.

In another clip, the Chief Minister responds humorously when asked if he remembers any of Mohanlal's popular dialogues. The teaser also captures lighter moments, including Mohanlal quoting a famous dialogue and the Chief Minister applauding.

Production and Future Release

The interview was filmed discreetly over recent days. Mohanlal had earlier interviewed former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as part of a similar format.

The full interview, recorded ahead of the Assembly election season, is expected to be released soon, though no official date has been announced. (ANI)

