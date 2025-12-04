Aryan Khan's brief visit has created a new wave in Bengaluru. Aryan, who is set to make his Bollywood debut as a director, might even visit Bengaluru for his film promotions in the future. 'Everything is okay, but... why the middle finger?'

Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan in Bengaluru! Great Party with Kannadigas, Meets Sandalwood Stars!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

There's no need to elaborate on the worldwide craze for Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan. Now, it's his son Aryan Khan's turn. Aryan Khan, who usually stays away from the camera and is engrossed in his work, made a surprise visit to our Silicon City, Bengaluru, last weekend, creating a stir among movie lovers and party-goers here.

A 'King Khan' Level Welcome in Bengaluru!

The welcome Aryan Khan received upon landing in Bengaluru directly from Mumbai was anything but ordinary. He received a grand and affectionate welcome, just like Shah Rukh Khan himself would. Aryan arrived as a special guest at one of the city's prominent and popular night spots. According to sources, Aryan Khan made his entry at exactly 11 PM. He stayed there until around 12:45 AM, enjoying the Bengaluru nightlife.

And how could the atmosphere remain calm after Aryan Khan's arrival? The famous DJ King, who was managing the console that night, played a remix set of Shah Rukh Khan's super hit songs in honor of Aryan Khan. Fans and guests celebrated Aryan's arrival by dancing to SRK's songs.

Bollywood and Sandalwood Converge!

The specialty of this party was the convergence of Bollywood and Sandalwood stars. Young stars from the Kannada film industry were present to welcome Aryan Khan and spend time with him. Actor Zaid Khan and Mohammed Haris Nalapad participated in this special evening with Aryan Khan. Photos of them together are now going viral on social media.

The Shah Rukh Family Has an Old Connection with Bengaluru!

Aryan Khan's visit to Bengaluru is not new. This is because the Shah Rukh Khan family has an inseparable bond with our Bengaluru. Shah Rukh Khan's maternal family lived on Nandi Durga Road in Bengaluru for decades. Shah Rukh also spent his childhood holidays here. Even today, Shah Rukh's close relatives are in our Bengaluru. Fans are happy that now, following in his father's footsteps, son Aryan is also continuing the connection with Bengaluru.

Overall, this brief visit by Aryan Khan has created a new wave in Bengaluru. Aryan, who is set to make his Bollywood debut as a director, might even visit Bengaluru for his film promotions in the future. Everything is okay, but... the incident where Aryan Khan showed the middle finger to his fans could become a permanent black mark for him!