Anil Kapoor’s Rs. 30 crore mansion is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort. From a European-style den to a rooftop garden and private gym, every corner reflects style, elegance, and family warmth.
Inside Anil Kapoor’s Luxurious Mansion
Anil Kapoor’s mansion, valued at around Rs. 30 crores ($30 million), is a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and style. With artistically designed interiors, sprawling gardens, and modern facilities, the house reflects the actor’s taste. It’s not just a home—it’s a lifestyle destination for the Kapoor family.
Stunning Rooftop Garden
The rooftop garden is a tropical escape filled with green plants, cozy furniture, and even a bar counter. Sunita Kapoor and her mother have created a private outdoor haven. The garden balances relaxation and style, offering a peaceful spot to enjoy fresh air while maintaining full privacy.
Private Gym and Fitness Space
Fitness is a priority for Anil Kapoor, and his private gym reflects that. Spacious and well-equipped, it allows him to train in privacy. From intense workouts to fun moments like arm-wrestling with his son, this gym highlights Anil’s discipline and commitment to staying fit even during busy schedules.
Books and TV Area
Anil Kapoor’s living space features a stylish TV area complemented by a huge collection of books neatly stacked nearby. This cozy corner combines entertainment and intellect, offering a perfect spot to relax, watch shows, or dive into reading, reflecting the family’s love for culture and leisure.
Elegant Den with a London Touch
The den is a standout space, designed with a European flair. It features dark wooden furniture, leather sofas, soft lighting, and a vintage wooden table. Golden side lamps and silver artefacts complement a huge wall painting, creating a cozy, sophisticated space where Anil Kapoor enjoys his leisure time.
Spiritual Temple Corner
The house features a dedicated prayer corner with a statue of Lord Ganesha and a small seating area for pooja. Surrounded by plants and antique artefacts, this space adds a spiritual and peaceful vibe to the mansion, reflecting the family’s traditions and values.
Staircase and Artful Decor
The staircase connecting the floors is tastefully designed with paintings adorning the walls. Flowers and small plants enhance the aesthetic appeal. This elegant transition space adds to the mansion’s charm, blending functionality with artistry while maintaining the luxurious feel of the home.
