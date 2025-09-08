Image Credit : Google

In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai revealed her confusion over the matter. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan refused to work with me under strange circumstances. I find it strange too; I don’t know the reason.”

The two stars were close friends off-screen as well. Shah Rukh once shared that earlier they would meet on film sets, but later, they met outside their children’s school since their kids attended the same school. However, things changed after a particular incident, and Shah Rukh stopped working with Aishwarya.