The once-favorite pair Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan stopped working together after several hit films. Years later, Shah Rukh Khan recalled the incident and apologized, sharing why things didn’t work out between them.
Bollywood’s Beloved Pair
Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai were once among Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. Audiences loved their chemistry in hit films like Josh, Devdas, and Mohabbatein. Despite this, the duo didn’t appear together in movies for many years. Surprisingly, even when there were chances to work in five films together, Shah Rukh rejected Aishwarya, leaving fans wondering what went wrong.
Aishwarya’s Reaction to Shah Rukh’s Refusal
In an old interview, Aishwarya Rai revealed her confusion over the matter. She said, “Shah Rukh Khan refused to work with me under strange circumstances. I find it strange too; I don’t know the reason.”
The two stars were close friends off-screen as well. Shah Rukh once shared that earlier they would meet on film sets, but later, they met outside their children’s school since their kids attended the same school. However, things changed after a particular incident, and Shah Rukh stopped working with Aishwarya.
Missed Chances for On-Screen Romance
Even though the two starred in several hit films, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya never got a real chance to romance on screen. At the Lux Golden Rose Awards, Shah Rukh spoke about it with sadness. He said, “In Josh, Aishwarya played my sister. In Devdas, she left me, and in Mohabbatein, she played a ghost. I never got the chance to romance her on screen, and I feel bad about it.”
Aishwarya was first chosen for Chalte Chalte, but Rani Mukerji replaced her. Reports suggested that Salman Khan, who was dating Aishwarya then, created problems on set, leading to her removal.
Shah Rukh’s Apology to Aishwarya
Years later, Shah Rukh Khan revealed the reason behind his decision and publicly apologized to Aishwarya. He explained that as a producer, he was under pressure after the on-set incident with Salman Khan during Chalte Chalte. “I was helpless. We wanted to complete the film quickly, and things went out of control. Personally, Aishwarya is very professional, but she had to be dropped. I still regret it and apologize to her,” Shah Rukh said.