Kajol, in a recent interview, praised Shahrukh Khan's hard work and dedication as the key to his immense success in Bollywood. She highlighted his disciplined approach and willingness to take on challenging roles

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol are considered one of Bollywood's most iconic and successful pairings. From the 90s to the early 2000s, they starred in numerous blockbuster films. Their romance and chemistry in movies like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Baazigar', and 'Dilwale' captivated audiences. Their romantic, emotional, and comedic roles were also greatly appreciated by viewers. Shahrukh-Kajol's on-screen bonding has been widely admired.

Shahrukh Khan's Success Wasn't Served on a Platter

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Kajol discussed Shahrukh's success and professionalism. She explained that Shahrukh Khan's hard work is behind the heights he has reached. He immerses himself in his characters and puts in maximum effort. Kajol stated that the secret to Shahrukh's success isn't just acting, but his discipline, time management, and constant desire to learn and perform something new. He always chooses tough tasks for himself and then performs them with full intensity. Kajol said that Shahrukh keeps testing himself in Bollywood; whether it's action, romance, or real-life social causes, he remains very active. He uses every platform effectively.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; Read on

Shahrukh Khan Loves His Work

Kajol believes that Shahrukh Khan is a superstar today, but he doesn't have an inflated ego; he's grounded. As good an actor as he is, he gives equal respect to his team and co-actors. According to her, the credit for Shahrukh Khan's success goes to sustained effort, professional dedication, and the habit of giving his fans something new according to their preferences.