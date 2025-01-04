When Govinda's wife Sunita revealed THIS shocking reason for not wanting to marry him in next life; Read on

 Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, revealed she doesn't want to be his wife in the next life. She explained that Govinda spends most of his time working and doesn't enjoy spending time together.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 4:02 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 4:02 PM IST

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently made some shocking revelations. She shared that when she met Govinda, she was a tomboy, but changed significantly after marriage. She also stated that she doesn't want Govinda as her husband in the next life.

article_image2

Sunita's life before meeting Govinda

Sunita said, 'I always wore shorts and everything; when I met him, I had short hair too. He used to say I was like a boy. He wanted me to always wear a saree, which I never liked because he was very backward. He was even scared to touch women. Now I don't know if he's become like that or not. You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. People change colors like chameleons. It's been 37 years of our marriage. Where will he go? Earlier, he wouldn't go anywhere, now I don't know.'
 

article_image3

Sunita also revealed that they mostly live in separate houses, 'Govinda often stays at his bungalow because he gets late after meetings. We have two houses, a bungalow opposite our apartment. In the flat, I have my temple and my children. We stay in the flat while he comes late after his meetings. He loves to talk, so he gathers 10 people and sits with them and chats. Whereas I, my son, and my daughter live together, but we hardly ever talk because I feel if you waste your energy by talking too much.'
 

article_image4

When asked about Govinda's romantic nature, Sunita laughed and said, 'I've told him that in the next birth, he won't be my husband. He doesn't go on vacations. I'm someone who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spends a lot of time at work. I can't recall a single instance when we both went to watch a movie.'


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO) RBA

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Recent Stories

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday RBA

Motilal Oswal to ICICI Prudential-10 List of Upcoming IPOs THIS Monday

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on RBA

Was Ranbir Kapoor in LOVE with Anushka Sharma? Did the actress reject Alia Bhatt's husband? Read on

2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more RBA

2025 Renault Duster Launch: Know price, images, mileage, reviews, specifications and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon