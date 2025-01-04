When Govinda's wife Sunita revealed THIS shocking reason for not wanting to marry him in next life; Read on

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, revealed she doesn't want to be his wife in the next life. She explained that Govinda spends most of his time working and doesn't enjoy spending time together.



Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently made some shocking revelations. She shared that when she met Govinda, she was a tomboy, but changed significantly after marriage. She also stated that she doesn't want Govinda as her husband in the next life.

Sunita's life before meeting Govinda

Sunita said, 'I always wore shorts and everything; when I met him, I had short hair too. He used to say I was like a boy. He wanted me to always wear a saree, which I never liked because he was very backward. He was even scared to touch women. Now I don't know if he's become like that or not. You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. People change colors like chameleons. It's been 37 years of our marriage. Where will he go? Earlier, he wouldn't go anywhere, now I don't know.'



Sunita also revealed that they mostly live in separate houses, 'Govinda often stays at his bungalow because he gets late after meetings. We have two houses, a bungalow opposite our apartment. In the flat, I have my temple and my children. We stay in the flat while he comes late after his meetings. He loves to talk, so he gathers 10 people and sits with them and chats. Whereas I, my son, and my daughter live together, but we hardly ever talk because I feel if you waste your energy by talking too much.'



When asked about Govinda's romantic nature, Sunita laughed and said, 'I've told him that in the next birth, he won't be my husband. He doesn't go on vacations. I'm someone who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spends a lot of time at work. I can't recall a single instance when we both went to watch a movie.'



