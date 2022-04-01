When Bipasha Basu called Attack star John Abraham 'a*****e'? Here’s what happened

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham's break-up shocked everyone because all were expecting they will tie the knot



Long long ago, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were in a relationship for about a decade, and their films ranged from Jism to Madhoshi to Aetbaar. John and Bipasha were regarded as one of the most attractive couples in the film business. Their relationship, however, died a long and nasty death.



Both John and Bipasha spoke to the press about their split. However, the cause for their separation is still unknown; however, speculations of infidelity and commitment issues are majorly highlighted in the media.



Bipasha said in an interview that their split was not amicable. However, John told a different story on a talk show, saying, "When we broke up, we spoke about it like two very adult persons and realised that we were not on the same plane."



When Bipasha was asked about being friends with her ex, she said, "It's not feasible if your ex is an a****le. But if your ex is a decent person and things didn't work out with you, it's conceivable, but it depends."

Currently, Bipasha is happy in her life with Karan Singh Grover, both got married on April 30, 2016. Also Read: Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers