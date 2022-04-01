Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Bipasha Basu called Attack star John Abraham 'a*****e'? Here’s what happened

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    Bipasha Basu and John Abraham's break-up shocked everyone because all were expecting they will tie the knot
     

    Long long ago, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were in a relationship for about a decade, and their films ranged from Jism to Madhoshi to Aetbaar. John and Bipasha were regarded as one of the most attractive couples in the film business. Their relationship, however, died a long and nasty death.
     

    Both John and Bipasha spoke to the press about their split. However, the cause for their separation is still unknown; however, speculations of infidelity and commitment issues are majorly highlighted in the media.
     

    Bipasha said in an interview that their split was not amicable. However, John told a different story on a talk show, saying, "When we broke up, we spoke about it like two very adult persons and realised that we were not on the same plane."
     

    When Bipasha was asked about being friends with her ex, she said, "It's not feasible if your ex is an a****le. But if your ex is a decent person and things didn't work out with you, it's conceivable, but it depends."

    Currently, Bipasha is happy in her life with Karan Singh Grover, both got married on April 30, 2016. Also Read: Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

    On the other hand, John got to Priya Runchal, an investment banker based in London. They got married in 2014. Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers RBA

    Attack movie review: John Abraham turns super-soldier, impresses moviegoers

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies RBA

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress RBA

    Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'no' to working with actress

    Recent Stories

    Chinas Shanghai extends covid curbs as daily cases surge - adt

    China's Shanghai extends covid curbs as daily cases surge

    From Maharashtra to Delhi: States that have lifted COVID 19 restrictions gcw

    From Maharashtra to Delhi: States that have lifted Covid-19 restrictions

    Meet 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash's beautiful wife Radhika Pandit; know their love story RBA

    Meet 'KGF: Chapter 2' star Yash's beautiful wife Radhika Pandit; know their love story

    Over 7 billion voice messages sent every day new tools unveiled for better experience gcw

    Over 7 billion voice messages sent every day, new tools unveiled for better experience

    New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here - adt

    New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon