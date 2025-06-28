Akhil Akkineni shares romantic photos with Zainab; Check here
Akhil Akkineni, the young heir of the Akkineni family, tied the knot on June 6th. His wedding with Zainab was a grand affair
| Published : Jun 28 2025, 01:27 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : Instagram
Akhil Akkineni's Wedding
Akhil Akkineni tied the knot on June 6th. The wedding with Zainab was a grand event. The couple, who had been dating for a while, got married with the blessings of their families. The wedding ceremony took place at Nagarjuna's house, followed by a grand reception attended by Telangana CM and various film and political figures.
Image Credit : Instagram
Sharing Wedding Photos After 20 Days?
Nagarjuna shared Akhil's wedding photos on social media. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala also congratulated the couple. However, Akhil himself hadn't posted anything about his wedding. After almost 20 days, he finally shared photos, leading to some playful teasing about the delay.
Image Credit : Instagram
Romantic with Zainab
Akhil shared beautiful, romantic photos with Zainab from their wedding. He expressed his desire to share some moments from the best day of his life. Both Akhil and Zainab looked radiant in their wedding attire, beaming with smiles.
Image Credit : Instagram
Heiress to Billions
Akhil's wife, Zainab, is the daughter of prominent industrialist Zulfi. It's rumored she's the heiress to a fortune worth billions. Zulfi and Nagarjuna's families reportedly have business connections, which led to Akhil and Zainab's introduction and subsequent romance.
Image Credit : Instagram
Akhil's Lenin Movie
Akhil is currently working on a film titled 'Lenin,' directed by Murali Kishore Abburu. It's said to be a love and action movie set in Rayalaseema. The teaser received a positive response. Initially, Sreeleela was cast as the heroine but reportedly opted out due to scheduling conflicts. Rumors suggest Bhagyashree Borse has been chosen as her replacement.
