Shefali Jariwala, the actress and model who rose to fame with the iconic remix Kaanta Laga, passed away unexpectedly late Friday night at the age of 42. The sudden nature of her death has left her fans and the entertainment world reeling with shock.

An old video clip from her time in Bigg Boss 13, where she appeared alongside Paras Chhabra, has since gone viral following the news of her passing.

Family in Grief, Cause Under Investigation

As per preliminary information, Shefali may have suffered a cardiac arrest, though medical authorities have not yet released a definitive cause. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with results expected by 11 AM on Saturday.

Outside the hospital, Parag Tyagi appeared visibly shattered, while Shefali’s mother was seen overcome with grief, needing support from others as she arrived. The scene reflected the depth of their loss and disbelief.

Shefali became a household name in the early 2000s with Kaanta Laga, and later acted in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Watchman Recounts Events of the Night

A news portal spoke to Shatrughan, the security guard at Shefali’s residence, who was on duty the night of her death. He recounted that Parag Tyagi entered the society around 9 PM. “He came on a motorcycle, and I opened the gate for him,” said Shatrughan.

An hour later, around 10:30 PM, Shefali was hurriedly taken to the hospital. Reflecting on recent days, the guard shared, “Just two evenings ago, I saw both of them walking their dog in the compound. They looked perfectly fine.”

Following her departure for the hospital, police and forensic teams arrived and began investigations. “There were two forensic vehicles. One left, and one stayed back. The police have been inside since last night,” he added.

Shatrughan also described how they learned about Shefali’s death. “Someone came on a bike, possibly a friend, and told us she had passed away. It was hard to digest. We had just seen her days ago, smiling and well.”