Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have shared screen space in several successful films before their marriage, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, and Sarkar Raj. However, post-marriage, the couple appeared together in only one film, Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010), which unfortunately didn’t perform well at the box office.

But did you know Aishwarya once declined a major film opposite her husband, even though it went on to become a blockbuster?