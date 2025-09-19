When Aishwarya Rai Rejected Film Opposite Husband Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai once rejected a major film despite its massive success, citing personal reasons and discomfort working with husband Abhishek Bachchan, a revelation she made in a now-viral interview.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have shared screen space in several successful films before their marriage, including Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru, and Sarkar Raj. However, post-marriage, the couple appeared together in only one film, Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010), which unfortunately didn’t perform well at the box office.
But did you know Aishwarya once declined a major film opposite her husband, even though it went on to become a blockbuster?
Which film did Aishwarya reject with Abhishek?
The film in question was Happy New Year (2014), directed by Farah Khan. Aishwarya Rai was offered a lead role in the movie, which eventually starred Deepika Padukone opposite Shah Rukh Khan, with Abhishek Bachchan playing a pivotal role. Despite the opportunity, Aishwarya turned it down due to personal reasons.
Aishwarya Rai reveals why she rejected 'Happy New Year'
In an interview, Aishwarya revealed she was uncomfortable acting opposite her husband in that particular project. She said that playing Abhishek’s love interest on screen would have felt “really, really weird.”
A clip of Aishwarya's interview goes viral
A clip from that interview recently went viral on social media, sparking admiration from fans. Many praised Aishwarya’s decision, calling it a selfless move. One user commented that she compromised her career for her husband, while another remarked that “only a woman would do that.”
How much did Happy New Year earn?
Happy New Year went on to become a huge commercial success. It earned ₹44.97 crore on its opening day and grossed ₹383.1 crore worldwide, solidifying its status as one of the biggest hits of 2014.