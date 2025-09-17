Prahlad Kakkar recently revealed details about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s breakup, describing Salman’s obsessive behavior and the industry’s biased support, which left Aishwarya feeling isolated and hurt during the difficult time.

Veteran ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, recently opened up about the controversial breakup between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a candid conversation with journalist Vicky Lalwani, Kakkar shared previously unheard insights into the turbulent relationship and its aftermath.

Salman Was “Obsessive and Physical”

Kakkar did not mince words when describing Salman’s behavior during his relationship with Aishwarya. According to him, Salman was not only possessive but also physical in a disturbing way.

“He had been very physical with her and obsessive. How do you deal with somebody like that?” Kakkar said in the interview.

Kakkar Was a Firsthand Witness

The filmmaker revealed he had personal knowledge of the situation as he lived in the same building during the time of their breakup.

“He used to make scenes in the foyer and would bang his head on the wall,” Kakkar said. “The relationship had ended long before it officially ended. It was a relief for everyone — her parents, her, the whole world.”

Industry Bias Left Aishwarya Heartbroken

Kakkar revealed that Aishwarya was deeply disappointed by the lack of support from the film industry during her breakup with Salman Khan. The industry reportedly sided with Salman, leaving her feeling isolated and unfairly treated. This one-sided favoritism caused Aishwarya to lose trust in the industry’s fairness and impartiality.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Salman and Aishwarya reportedly fell in love while filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), but their relationship ended in 2002. The breakup was highly publicized, and its emotional impact stayed in the spotlight for years.

Aishwarya later dated Vivek Oberoi before marrying Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Salman Khan remains single to this day.