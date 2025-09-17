Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have sparked separation rumors, but the real reason behind Aishwarya’s frequent visits to her mother’s house is finally revealed — and it has nothing to do with divorce.

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been grabbing headlines recently, not for their work, but due to persistent rumors about trouble in their marriage. Speculations of a possible divorce have been circulating for a while, especially with reports suggesting that Aishwarya has been living separately with her mother instead of staying with her husband, Abhishek.

However, filmmaker and advertising veteran Prahlad Kakkar has come forward to clarify the truth behind these rumors.

Aishwarya's Frequent Visits to Her Mother’s House

According to Kakkar, who resides in the same building as Aishwarya’s mother, the rumors of separation are baseless. He revealed that Aishwarya visits her mother regularly because her mother is unwell, not because of any issues with Abhishek.

“She is the daughter-in-law of the house and still runs the household. I knew there was no truth to the rumors because I knew why she was there,” Kakkar shared.

“People said she had separated from Abhishek and was staying with her mother. But I see how often she visits. She drops Aaradhya (her daughter) at school, picks her up, and during that free time, she visits her mother, spends time with her, and then goes home.”

Kakkar also emphasized Aishwarya's deep bond with her mother and her concern for her well-being.

Why Aishwarya and Abhishek Chose Silence

Addressing why neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has publicly responded to the divorce rumors, Kakkar praised their grace and composure.

“If you notice, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has commented on the speculations. Why should they? Let people keep talking. They’ve always maintained their dignity, and that’s exactly why journalists don’t like them,” he said.

A Strong Bond Since 2007

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and over the years, they've largely kept their personal life out of the spotlight.

While the couple continues to remain tight-lipped about the ongoing rumors, Prahlad Kakkar's statements offer a rare glimpse into their private life and provide a strong rebuttal to the swirling speculations.