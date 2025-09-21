- Home
Aishwarya Rai once addressed rumors of a secret wedding with Salman Khan, firmly denying them and leaving fans curious about the truth behind one of Bollywood’s most talked-about and speculated relationships.
The relationship between Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai has remained one of the most talked-about stories in the industry. Known for their sizzling chemistry in the 1999 hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the duo captured the hearts of audiences not only on-screen but also sparked rumors off-screen.
The On-Screen Chemistry That Turned Into Rumors
Salman and Aishwarya’s chemistry in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam won hearts, and their on-screen romance quickly became a fan favorite. But soon, buzz grew that their connection wasn’t just for the cameras.
Rumors of a real-life relationship took over headlines, making them one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs. While their film created magic on screen, it was their off-screen bond that truly had everyone hooked.
The Secret Wedding Rumors
At the height of their rumored relationship, some shocking reports made headlines. It was claimed that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had secretly gotten married in a private Nikah ceremony at a bungalow in Lonavala, away from the public eye.
Adding fuel to the fire, there were even whispers that Aishwarya had converted to Islam for the marriage, and that neither of their families knew about it.
The rumors didn’t stop there. Some even said the couple had jetted off to New York for a secret honeymoon, leaving fans and the film industry stunned and full of questions.
Aishwarya Clears the Air
Responding to the swirling rumors, Aishwarya Rai firmly put the speculation to rest. In an interview, she dismissed the secret wedding claims, saying, “If this had actually happened, wouldn’t the entire industry know about it? It’s a small world, and such a big event could never be hidden.”
She clarified that her focus at the time was on her family, especially after her mother’s accident. She added that she wasn’t someone who would hide something as significant as a marriage.
Aishwarya made it clear that marriage wasn’t on the cards then, effectively shutting down all the gossip surrounding her personal life.
The End of an Era
Though Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship eventually came to an end, it remains one of the most talked-about chapters in Bollywood history. Even years later, stories from their past still resurface, keeping the intrigue alive.
Both stars have long moved on, focusing on their lives and building incredibly successful careers. Yet, the buzz around their rumored secret wedding continues to linger, adding to the enduring mystique of their once intense and complex bond.