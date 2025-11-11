- Home
Dharmendra's health is not well. He is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. His whole family is around him. From Sunny-Bobby Deol to Hema Malini-Esha Deol, everyone is reaching the hospital. Meanwhile, let's tell you what Dharmendra's sons call Hema.
Hema Malini is Dharmendra's second wife. The couple did many films together and fell in love. They wanted to get married, but their families were against it. However, they still married against everyone's wishes.
Hema and Dharmendra starred in many films together. Their on-screen pairing was a huge hit. They gave hits like Sholay, Charas, and Pratigya.
Everyone wonders what Dharmendra's sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, call his second wife. Hema Malini herself revealed this in an old interview.
In an interview years ago, Hema Malini answered a question, revealing that Sunny and Bobby Deol call her 'Hema Ji'.
Like Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol also pursued careers in films. Sunny debuted with 'Betaab' and Bobby with 'Barsaat'. Both their debut films were hits.
Talking about Dharmendra's family, he has two families. The first includes his wife, Prakash Kaur, and 4 children. The second has his wife, Hema Malini, and 2 daughters.