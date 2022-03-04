Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Netflix’s Midnight at the Pera Palace all about?

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Netflix’s latest release, Midnight at the Pera Palace is a perfect blend of history, drama, action and of course romance.

    Image: Still from the series

    Netflix released its newest series ‘Midnight at the Pera Palace’ on Thursday. The series highlights some of Turkey’s important periods of historic significance, highlighting stories and people that you may not have come across. The series’ title also develops the interest of a viewer for making it come across as fun to watch. If you have been wondering what this series is all about, we have got you covered.

    Image: Still from the series

    Midnight at the Pera Palace is based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘Charles King’. The series shows the birth of modern-day Turkey. It especially talks about all those who helped shape Turkey into the amazing place that it is today.

    Image: Still from the series

    The series’ lead character, Esra is a journalist who is on the lookout for a big scoop. She decides to visit Istanbul’s one of the most esteemed hotels, the Pera Palace.

    Image: Still from the series

    It is the same palace that is known for its intriguing history as well as is also infamous for mysterious supernatural happenings.

    Image: Still from the series

    While on her visit to the esteemed hotel, on one fateful night, Esra finds herself sent back into history in 1919. One fateful night.

    Image: Still from the series

    In the past, Esra meets a lot of important people, including one Mr Halit. This man is of high importance to Esra since he is the key for her to return to the present. Other than that, he is also the key to ensuring that Turkey’s first presidential election comes to pass.

    Image: Still from the series

    With eight episodes in the first season, Midnight at the Pera Palace is about how  Esra manages to keep the past intact without any changes just so that the present is not affected by it.

    Image: Still from the series

    The series stars actors Hazal Kaya (Esra), Selahattin Pasali (Mr Hailt), James Chalmers (George), Yasemin Szawlowski (Sonya), Okan Has (Waiter) and Yasemin Sannino (Seniha). The show has got a 7.2 rating on IMDb. All episodes were released on Thursday, March 3 on Netflix.

