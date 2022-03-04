Rudra: The Edge of Darkness at Disney+ Hotstar: Here are 5 reasons to watch Ajay Devgn's thriller

Ajay Devgn's cop character in Rudra sees him solving crime cases with his killer instinct. This six-episode thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is well-cast and perfectly directed thriller series

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is set in the Special Crimes Unit of the Mumbai Police. The show is a procedural, psychological crime thriller revolving around DCP Rudraveer Singh (Ajay Devgn), who is under the system’s radar despite being one of its best minds at work. Currently, social media pages are full of reviews about Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.



People have loved the series and posted positive reviews. One of the fans praised the performance of the cast members saying, Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna's chemistry was top-notch. So, Asianet Newsable got reasons to watch Rudra: The Edge of Darkness this weekend.



Ajay Devgn: After playing supercop roles, in Gangaajal, Singham Ajay Devgn has impressed his fans by playing the role of DCP Rudraveer Singh in this crime thriller show. Ajay's character DCP Rudraveer Singh is imperturbable. He gives a winning performance as Rudra; his intensely grounded performance keeps the show going and interesting.



Story: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a remake of Idris Elba's thriller show Luther. It is said that the show is shot-by-shot copy of Luther. Ajay plays a cop who believes in taking the law into his own hands. The significant change lies in how Ajay plays the titular character. While Elba’s John Luther was a volatile and loud man, Ajay's role is sombre.



Cast: Besides Ajay, the show has some good supporting cast. Ashwini Kalsekar plays the role of Commissioner Deepali Handa, Esha Deol as Shaila Addagatla, Raashii Khanna as Dr Aliyah Choksi. And the most talented actors Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi are all part of the show and play their roles effortlessly.



Crew: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is written by Ishan Trivedi, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, The dialogues are given by Jay Sheela Bansal, Chirag Mahabal and Gagan Singh Sethi. Tapas Relia’s background score is amazing, and Ananya Birla did an excellent job with the opening theme.

