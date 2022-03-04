Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rudra: The Edge of Darkness at Disney+ Hotstar: Here are 5 reasons to watch Ajay Devgn's thriller

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn's cop character in Rudra sees him solving crime cases with his killer instinct. This six-episode thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is well-cast and perfectly directed thriller series

    Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is set in the Special Crimes Unit of the Mumbai Police. The show is a procedural, psychological crime thriller revolving around DCP Rudraveer Singh (Ajay Devgn), who is under the system’s radar despite being one of its best minds at work. Currently, social media pages are full of reviews about Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. 
     

    People have loved the series and posted positive reviews. One of the fans praised the performance of the cast members saying, Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna's chemistry was top-notch. So, Asianet Newsable got reasons to watch Rudra: The Edge of Darkness this weekend.
     

    Ajay Devgn: After playing supercop roles, in Gangaajal, Singham Ajay Devgn has impressed his fans by playing the role of DCP Rudraveer Singh in this crime thriller show. Ajay's character DCP Rudraveer Singh is imperturbable. He gives a winning performance as Rudra; his intensely grounded performance keeps the show going and interesting.
     

    Story: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a remake of Idris Elba's thriller show Luther. It is said that the show is shot-by-shot copy of Luther. Ajay plays a cop who believes in taking the law into his own hands. The significant change lies in how Ajay plays the titular character. While Elba’s John Luther was a volatile and loud man, Ajay's role is sombre. 
     

    Cast: Besides Ajay, the show has some good supporting cast. Ashwini Kalsekar plays the role of Commissioner Deepali Handa, Esha Deol as Shaila Addagatla, Raashii Khanna as Dr Aliyah Choksi. And the most talented actors Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi are all part of the show and play their roles effortlessly.
     

    Crew: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is written by Ishan Trivedi, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, The dialogues are given by Jay Sheela Bansal, Chirag Mahabal and Gagan Singh Sethi. Tapas Relia’s background score is amazing, and Ananya Birla did an excellent job with the opening theme.
     

    Weekend Watch: The show is a perfect weekend watch directed by Rajesh Mapuskar. People who want to stay home with family and chill should opt for Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and surely they will not get disappointed. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal case Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings drb

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

    Hollywood The Batman Twitter Review Fans hail Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz DC movie drb

    The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Meet Vijay Basre the real life inspiration to Amitabh Bachchan character in Jhund drb

    Meet Vijay Basre, the real-life inspiration to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Jhund

    Black Friday at Sensex Ukraine war sees market crashing by over 1000 points gcw

    Black Friday at Sensex, Ukraine war sees market crashing by over 1000 points

    Russia Ukraine war Do s and dont s in case of nuclear disaster gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Do's and dont's in case of nuclear disaster

    Meet Priya Rajan Chennai s youngest woman mayor adt

    Meet Priya Rajan, Chennai's youngest woman mayor

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Indians can get their pets back from Ukraine as well; it is a one-time relaxation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon