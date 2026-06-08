Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana recently shared a deeply personal experience that many female athletes can relate to but rarely discuss publicly. Speaking in an Instagram video, she revealed that she got her period in the middle of a Test match and had to approach the umpire with an unusual request—to briefly leave the field and change her sanitary pad.

ALSO READ: Karuppu OTT Release: Suriya’s Blockbuster Heads to Prime Video Just 28 Days After Theatrical Debut

Mandhana explained that representing India often pushes players to overcome physical discomfort and remain focused on their responsibilities. However, her story shed light on a reality that female athletes regularly navigate while competing at the highest level.

Her willingness to openly discuss menstruation in professional sport has been widely appreciated, as it helps normalise conversations that are often treated as taboo. For young girls aspiring to play sports, hearing such experiences from one of the world's leading batters can be both reassuring and empowering.