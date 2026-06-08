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What Happens If a Cricketer Gets Her Period During a Match? Smriti Mandhana Opens Up On Her Personal Experience
Smriti Mandhana’s candid revelation about getting her period during a Test match has sparked an important conversation beyond the boundary ropes. Her experience has highlighted the challenges female athletes face
Smriti Mandhana Breaks a Long-Standing Silence Around Menstrual Health
Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana recently shared a deeply personal experience that many female athletes can relate to but rarely discuss publicly. Speaking in an Instagram video, she revealed that she got her period in the middle of a Test match and had to approach the umpire with an unusual request—to briefly leave the field and change her sanitary pad.
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Mandhana explained that representing India often pushes players to overcome physical discomfort and remain focused on their responsibilities. However, her story shed light on a reality that female athletes regularly navigate while competing at the highest level.
Her willingness to openly discuss menstruation in professional sport has been widely appreciated, as it helps normalise conversations that are often treated as taboo. For young girls aspiring to play sports, hearing such experiences from one of the world's leading batters can be both reassuring and empowering.
What Do Cricket’s Rules Allow When a Player Needs to Leave?
Mandhana’s revelation also raised an important question: what exactly do cricket's laws permit when a player needs to leave the field due to menstruation?
According to the MCC Laws of Cricket and ICC playing conditions, players can leave the field if umpires consider the reason acceptable, including injury or illness. A substitute fielder may replace the absent player, but the substitute cannot bowl, keep wicket, or captain the team.
The laws also impose certain restrictions. If a bowler remains off the field for more than eight minutes, they must wait an equivalent period before bowling again after returning. This can significantly impact all-rounders and bowlers who may need to take a break for health-related reasons.
However, the rulebook does not specifically mention menstruation. While umpires can use their discretion, there is no dedicated provision addressing menstrual health, leaving room for uncertainty in situations like the one Mandhana described.
Why Cricket’s Governing Bodies May Need to Revisit the Rules
Mandhana’s experience has drawn attention to a broader issue within women's sport: many regulations were originally designed without considering the physiological realities faced by female athletes.
The absence of clear guidelines becomes particularly significant when players experience severe cramps, heavy bleeding, or other menstrual symptoms that may temporarily affect their ability to perform. While concussion substitutes are now permitted in international cricket, no similar accommodation exists for menstrual health-related situations.
The discussion is especially relevant given that menstruation remains one of the factors contributing to girls dropping out of sports at a young age. Challenges such as period pain, lack of access to hygiene products, and social stigma continue to affect participation rates across many countries.
By sharing her story, Mandhana has done more than recount a personal experience. She has encouraged a much-needed conversation about whether cricket's regulations adequately support female athletes. The laws currently allow flexibility, but they stop short of providing clear guidance. As women’s cricket continues to grow, administrators may increasingly face calls to address these gaps and ensure that the game evolves alongside the athletes who play it.
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