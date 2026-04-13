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Raj Chakraborty Net Worth-All About TMC Barrackpore MLA's Assets, Properties, Wife Subhashree Ganguly's Fortune and More
Raj Chakraborty made a big switch from films to politics and carved out a new identity for himself. He is currently the MLA for Barrackpore. Here's a breakdown of what Raj declared in his affidavit to the Election Commission.
Raj Chakraborty: The Raj Story
Who are Raj's opponents in Barrackpore Assembly Constituency
Raj Chakraborty Legal and Educational Information
Raj Chakraborty Cash and Investments
Raj Chakraborty Movable Property
Car Collection
Flats and Other Properties
House and Land
Total Property
Wife Subhashree Ganguly's assets are more than Raj's
Details of Raj's wife Subhashree's property
Actress-producer Subhashree Ganguly's wealth is sky-high. Her movable assets are worth over ₹13 crore, with more than ₹10 crore invested in banks. She also owns about 1,900 grams of gold jewellery, valued at over ₹2 crore. She is often seen wearing these stunning pieces at events. Additionally, her immovable assets, including flats and cars, are valued at over ₹2 crore. Overall, the actress-producer has a very strong financial portfolio.
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