EaseMyTrip Foundation and Tanisa Foundation hosted 'A Day of Joy, Love & Laughter' for cancer warriors in New Delhi, creating an uplifting environment for them to share moments of happiness, warmth, and connection over a community lunch.

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at bringing comfort and companionship to those battling cancer, EaseMyTrip Foundation organised 'A Day of Joy, Love & Laughter' for cancer warriors. The event was held in association with Tanisa Foundation at Savee South Indian Kitchen.

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A Day of Celebration and Connection

Designed as more than just a community lunch, the event sought to create a safe and uplifting environment where the brave cancer warriors were offered an opportunity to enjoy moments of happiness, warmth, connection and celebration.

The afternoon witnessed heartfelt conversations, shared smiles and meaningful interactions as participants came together over a meal in an atmosphere filled with warmth and positivity.

EaseMyTrip's Commitment to Community

"From heartfelt interactions to simple joys shared over a meal, every moment reflected EaseMyTrip's commitment to giving back to the community and standing with those who inspire us with their strength every day. Because true service begins when we choose to show up for others," said EaseMyTrip in a statement. (ANI)