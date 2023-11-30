Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengali star couple Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly become parents for second time; is it girl or boy?

    Actress Shubhashree Gangopadhyay and her husband Raj Chakraborty joyfully welcomed their second child, a baby girl, today at a private nursing home in South Kolkata. 

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    In a heartwarming moment on Thursday, November 30, actress Shubhashree Gangopadhyay welcomed her second child, a baby girl at a renowned private hospital in South Kolkata. Their first child Yuvaan was born on September 2020.

    Shubhashree, now a mother of two, shares this joyous journey with her husband, director Raj Chakraborty. The couple had earlier disclosed their happiness about the impending arrival of their second bundle of joy back in June, when four months had already passed since she had conceived. Despite the demands of caring for a newborn, Shubhashree managed to balance her responsibilities, even participating in the shooting of the dance reality show 'Dance Bangla Dance' during this period.

    Subhashree and Raj had announced the news of their first child amidst the pandemic. In a recent interview, she openly shared her excitement about becoming a mother for the second time.

    Raj and Shubhashree, during this time, focused their attention on their elder son, Yuvan, creating a world filled with cherished moments. From Yuvan's first day of life to the present, the couple has openly shared these special moments with their well-wishers. The question that arises now is whether the journey with their second child will follow a similar path, or if they will choose a more private approach, a path often taken by Bollywood celebrities to shield their children from the media glare.

    Only time will speak of that their decision is with regards to their baby girl. But for the time being we wish Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly well as they embark on a new journey.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
