Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan attended the 'at-home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, August 15. The invitation came after he won the Best Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan attended the 'at-home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, which began with the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem.

The actor had been invited to the prestigious reception hosted by the President on Saturday, August 15. The traditional gathering brings together distinguished personalities from different walks of life, including political leaders, members of the armed forces, sportspersons, artists and other notable achievers.

National Award Winner Honoured at Rashtrapati Bhavan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's invitation came shortly after he won the Best Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance as Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in 'Chandu Champion'.

The actor also gave fans a glimpse of the special occasion by sharing pictures from the reception along with the formal invitation. The pictures show Kartik dressed in a sophisticated dark bandhgala paired with light-coloured trousers, posing outdoors against a backdrop decorated with Indian Tricolour flags. A red pocket square adds a subtle festive touch to his formal Independence Day look.

"Happy Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian," he wrote in the caption.

For Aaryan, the invitation represents another notable moment in a year that has brought him significant recognition. His portrayal of Petkar in Chandu Champion has been one of the defining performances of his career, culminating in his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

President Hosts Dignitaries for Independence Day

The annual Independence Day reception is a formal gathering hosted by the President and typically brings together individuals who have made notable contributions to public service, defence, sports, cinema, arts and other fields.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a State Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Shri Justice… pic.twitter.com/nf7WxI34mg — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2026

Many dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, diplomats, eminent people from different walks of life and beneficiaries of various government programmes attended the reception. (ANI)