Weekend Box Office Report: KGF 2 crushes Heropanti 2, Runway 34

    The report card of how KGF: Chapter 2, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 performed over the weekend is out. Continue reading to know which film did better.

    Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' has once again gained the lead over the weekend in the Hindi belt. Prashanth Neel's film has collected more than all the films that are currently being played in the theatres. Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' and Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Runway 34' have collected Rs 8.9 and 11.89 crore respectively on the weekend despite being the new releases of the week. At the same time, Yash starrer film has earned Rs 17.75 crore in its third week.

    The same thing happened when 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR' (Hindi) and 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) clashed in theatres. And then new releases such as Bachchan Pandey, Attack and Jersey could not pick up any business despite being well made.

    Sunday's collection was less than Saturday: Heropanti 2 earned Rs 5.20 and 3.73 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi), which earned Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, has earned Rs 10.5 crore on Sunday. On the other hand, Ajay Devgan's film has collected Rs 5.1 and 6.79 crores on its second and third day respectively. Tiger Shroff's film saw a drop of 20 per cent on Sunday.

    After 'Bahubali 2', 'KGF 2' has become the second highest-grossing film of all time in the Hindi belt. Prabhas's film had collected Rs 510.99 crore in the Hindi belt, while the collection of KGF 2 has reached close to Rs 370 crore in Hindi. Interestingly, the top two grossers in the Hindi chart will be non-Hindi films, i.e. regional language films dubbed in Hindi have made it to the top two.

    KGF: Chapter 2 starrer Yash in the lead role while Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon were seen in pivotal roles. Heropati 2 is led by actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Ajay Devgn's directorial film Runway 34 stars him along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.

