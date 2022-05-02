Weekend Box Office Report: KGF 2 crushes Heropanti 2, Runway 34

The report card of how KGF: Chapter 2, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 performed over the weekend is out. Continue reading to know which film did better.

Image: Official film posters

Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' has once again gained the lead over the weekend in the Hindi belt. Prashanth Neel's film has collected more than all the films that are currently being played in the theatres. Tiger Shroff starrer 'Heropanti 2' and Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Runway 34' have collected Rs 8.9 and 11.89 crore respectively on the weekend despite being the new releases of the week. At the same time, Yash starrer film has earned Rs 17.75 crore in its third week.

Image: Official film posters

The same thing happened when 'The Kashmir Files', 'RRR' (Hindi) and 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) clashed in theatres. And then new releases such as Bachchan Pandey, Attack and Jersey could not pick up any business despite being well made. ALSO READ: International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers

Image: Official film posters

Sunday's collection was less than Saturday: Heropanti 2 earned Rs 5.20 and 3.73 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi), which earned Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday, has earned Rs 10.5 crore on Sunday. On the other hand, Ajay Devgan's film has collected Rs 5.1 and 6.79 crores on its second and third day respectively. Tiger Shroff's film saw a drop of 20 per cent on Sunday.

Image: Official film posters

After 'Bahubali 2', 'KGF 2' has become the second highest-grossing film of all time in the Hindi belt. Prabhas's film had collected Rs 510.99 crore in the Hindi belt, while the collection of KGF 2 has reached close to Rs 370 crore in Hindi. Interestingly, the top two grossers in the Hindi chart will be non-Hindi films, i.e. regional language films dubbed in Hindi have made it to the top two. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

Image: Official film posters