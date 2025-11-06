Thamma to Mass Jathara: Wednesday Box Office Collection of 4 films; Check
Thamma to Mass Jathara, theaters are currently streaming a variety of films, from Bollywood to South Indian films. Some are horror-comedies, while others are action-packed. Some are receiving strong box office receptions
Wednesday's box office collection of films
The box office collection figures for films including Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Thama, The Taj Story, and others for Wednesday, November 5, have been released. Let's find out about the earnings of these films.
Thamma
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's horror-comedy Thamma is performing well. As per a sacnilk.com report, the film grossed 2 crores on its 16th day. The film has earned 126.05 crores at the Indian box office so far.
Mass Jathara
It's been 5 days since the release of South superstar Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's film Mass Jathara. The film's box office performance is quite poor. Earnings have dropped from crores to lakhs. The film collected 76 lakhs on its 5th day. The total earnings so far are 13.56 crores.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is doing great at the box office. It has been 16 days since its release. On the 16th day, the film earned 2 crores. The film has grossed 70.30 crores at the Indian box office so far.
The Taj Story
Paresh Rawal's film The Taj Story faced controversy before its release. However, the film is still being well-received. The movie earned 1.60 crores on its sixth day, Wednesday. In 6 days, the film's collection has reached 10.10 crores.
Kantara Chapter 1
It has been 35 days since the release of South star Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1, and it is still holding strong in theaters. On the 35th day, the film collected 1.15 crores. The film has done a fantastic business of 614.25 crores in India so far.
Dice Era
South superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal's film Dice Era is earning well at the box office. The film did a business of 2.25 crores on its sixth day of release. The movie has earned 24.60 crores so far.