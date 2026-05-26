Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared the happiest news of their lives on May 26 as they announced the birth of their twin sons. The couple posted an adorable announcement on Instagram featuring two baby boys along with the message, “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

In their heartfelt caption, the couple revealed how emotional and special the moment feels for them. Referring to their newborns as “Karan Arjun,” they wrote that life already feels far more beautiful than they had imagined. The actors also sought blessings and love from fans as they begin their new journey as parents.

Television Celebrities Shower Love On The New Parents

Soon after the announcement, friends and colleagues from the television industry flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the family. Celebrities including Mahhi Vij, Hiten Tejwani and Shrenu Parikh congratulated the couple and sent blessings for the newborns.

The happy update comes just a few months after Divyanka and Vivek had announced the pregnancy through a maternity photoshoot. In March, the duo shared an emotional note reflecting on their 10-year journey together and how parenthood arrived at the perfect time in their lives.

The couple first met while working on the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in 2016. Over the years, they have remained one of television’s most loved celebrity couples.

Divyanka Opens Up About Motherhood In Her 40s

Before embracing motherhood, Divyanka had spoken openly about pregnancy and age-related pressure faced by women. In an interview, the actress shared that society often creates unnecessary anxiety around conceiving after the age of 30.

According to her, such discussions can emotionally burden women and increase stress during an already sensitive phase of life. She stressed the importance of positivity, emotional well-being and faith while navigating motherhood later in life.

Divyanka also pointed out that women are frequently judged for becoming mothers at a later age, something she believes needs to change. Her honest thoughts resonated with many women online, especially those dealing with similar societal expectations.

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