Television's popular couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have become parents to twin baby boys. Vivek announced the news on Instagram with a 'Karan Arjun' reference, saying 'The Boys' are here and life feels more beautiful.

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have announced the arrival of their twin baby boys, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as parents. The couple shared the happy news on social media on Tuesday, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and followers across platforms.

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Vivek Dahiya's Heartfelt Announcement

Vivek Dahiya revealed the news through a heartfelt Instagram post featuring an image of two baby boys. The post carried the message, "We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

In the caption, Dahiya expressed his excitement about embracing parenthood. "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined," he wrote. Adding a playful cinematic reference, the actor quoted the iconic film 'Karan Arjun', writing, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!" https://www.instagram.com/p/DYyjFg-sjvS/

Dahiya also sought blessings from fans and well-wishers as the couple begins their parenting journey. "Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood," he added.

Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages celebrating the arrival of the "Divek" babies.

About The Popular Couple

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The couple has remained one of television's most popular celebrity pairs over the past decade.

Divyanka rose to fame with the daily soap 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and later expanded her television career through reality shows, including 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. (ANI)