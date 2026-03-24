Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who is expecting her first child with husband Vivek Dahiya, was treated to a surprise 'Godh Bharai' by her friends. The mom-to-be shared adorable moments from the baby shower on her Instagram.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi, who is set to become a mother with husband Vivek Dahiya after ten years, has treated her fans with a glimpse of her 'Surprise Godh Bharai'.

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A Heartfelt Surprise

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared an album featuring the adorable moments of baby shower on Instagram. "We thought we were just showing up, but to our amazement, we walked into a room full of love... celebrating the little world Vivek and I have been quietly creating. A surprise Godh Bharai...with friends who are actually family and moments we'll never forget! Thank you team #Yaariyaan #SurpriseByFriends," she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

'The Most Beautiful Chapter'

After a decade-long journey together, Divyanka and Vivek shared a heartwarming update, announcing that they are expecting their first child. Divyanka described the news as "the most beautiful chapter" of their life.

The couple also shared a series of photos featuring Divyanka's baby bump and husband Vivek Dahiya's bright smile. While sharing the news, the couple wrote, "Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing. They're about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete...life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason...With our hearts full of gratitude. We are expecting."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka's Acting Journey

Divyanka got married to 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. The actress got fame with the daily soap, 'Banoo Main Teri Duhaan'. From daily soaps to reality shows, Divyanka has come a long way. She featured recently in the reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and 'The Voice'. (ANI)