War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Curiosity surrounds Jr NTR's role in War 2. How director Ayan Mukerji will portray Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan is a hot topic. Fans eagerly await this highly anticipated action film.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 8:39 AM IST

Jr NTR's involvement in War 2 is well-known. He's been traveling between Hyderabad and Mumbai since last year, with filming nearing completion. Speculation is rife about Tarak's character and Ayan Mukerji's portrayal. 
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Jr NTR shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan in this highly anticipated action film, part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, fans nationwide await its release. War 2 marks the first collaboration between Tollywood and Bollywood stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan. 
 

article_image3

Bollywood media reports suggest Jr NTR will play a RAW agent. While Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan have found success in agent roles, Jr NTR's character, reportedly Veerendra Raghunath, is rumored to be different. 
 

article_image4

The rumored War 2 storyline: Kabir Singh (Hrithik Roshan) leads an international task force. Veerendra Raghunath (Jr NTR) poses a threat to India, creating an international terrorist network. Initially a patriotic agent, Veerendra is betrayed by Kabir during a mission. Seeking revenge, Veerendra becomes a terrorist, leading to a clash with Kabir. 

article_image5

Veerendra eventually learns the truth about Kabir. Jr NTR has three major projects: 'Devara' with director Koratala Siva, his Bollywood debut War 2, and NTR 31 with director Prashanth Neel. His Hindi debut aims to introduce him with a compelling story. 

article_image6

War 2 isn't the end of his Bollywood journey; he's slated for cameos in other films. The film series boasts talented actors. Whether fans will be disappointed or enthralled by Jr NTR's potential villainous role remains to be seen.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch] NTI

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

Khakee The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama ATG

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama

Kim Kardashian net worth: Billionaire mogul's empire, lavish lifestyle luxury assets

Kim Kardashian net worth: Billionaire mogul’s empire, lavish lifestyle luxury assets

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on

Recent Stories

Kerala ambulance lorry crash in kollam kottarakkara claims two lives injures seven anr

Kerala: Ambulance-lorry crash in Kottarakkara claims two lives, injures seven

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch] NTI

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here's what we know NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here’s what we know

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections anr

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections

Why Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor broke up: Here's the full story NTI

Why Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor broke up: Here's the full story

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon