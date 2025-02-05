War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Curiosity surrounds Jr NTR's role in War 2. How director Ayan Mukerji will portray Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan is a hot topic. Fans eagerly await this highly anticipated action film.

Jr NTR's involvement in War 2 is well-known. He's been traveling between Hyderabad and Mumbai since last year, with filming nearing completion. Speculation is rife about Tarak's character and Ayan Mukerji's portrayal.



Jr NTR shares the screen with Hrithik Roshan in this highly anticipated action film, part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, fans nationwide await its release. War 2 marks the first collaboration between Tollywood and Bollywood stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.



Bollywood media reports suggest Jr NTR will play a RAW agent. While Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan have found success in agent roles, Jr NTR's character, reportedly Veerendra Raghunath, is rumored to be different.



The rumored War 2 storyline: Kabir Singh (Hrithik Roshan) leads an international task force. Veerendra Raghunath (Jr NTR) poses a threat to India, creating an international terrorist network. Initially a patriotic agent, Veerendra is betrayed by Kabir during a mission. Seeking revenge, Veerendra becomes a terrorist, leading to a clash with Kabir.

Veerendra eventually learns the truth about Kabir. Jr NTR has three major projects: 'Devara' with director Koratala Siva, his Bollywood debut War 2, and NTR 31 with director Prashanth Neel. His Hindi debut aims to introduce him with a compelling story.

War 2 isn't the end of his Bollywood journey; he's slated for cameos in other films. The film series boasts talented actors. Whether fans will be disappointed or enthralled by Jr NTR's potential villainous role remains to be seen.

Latest Videos