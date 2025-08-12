Image Credit : Social Media

1. Hrithik Roshan- Commerce Graduate with an Artistic Tradition

Hrithik Roshan was born into the illustrious Bollywood family of Roshans. Hrithik went to the Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, for his schooling, after which he would pursue a course in Bachelor of Commerce at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Churchgate-even balancing this with participation in dance and music festivals.

It was quite challenging for him in the early days because he had scoliosis and a speech disorder. However, he stayed committed to acting and performing roles in small projects by his father's film- with some sweeping floors and boiling tea-demonstrating a grounded work ethic from the start.