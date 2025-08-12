Image Credit : instagram

Strong Start at the Box Office

Advance booking for War 2 began on August 10, and in just a few days, the film has earned an impressive ₹8.54 crore through pre-sales. According to data from sacnilk.com, a total of 1,26,251 tickets have been sold across India so far. In the Hindi version alone, the film has earned ₹3.19 crore with around 97,000 tickets booked.

The movie is releasing in multiple formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema, helping boost ticket sales across various viewing experiences. IMAX 2D contributed ₹32 lakh, while ICE, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema together added ₹7.53 lakh to the total.